The famously round restaurant on Sevenairs Road, Beighton, fed generations of Sheffielders who came back time and time again. It was also huge, with seating for up to 600 inside.

But all good things must come to an end and it closed in November 2019 after 25 years in business. A year later it reopened as a Wetherspoon’s pub. Enjoy our look back at the good old days.