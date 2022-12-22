News you can trust since 1887
Damon's: Pictures to take you back to one of Sheffield's most famous restaurants before it became a Wetherspoon's

Damon’s was a busy American-style diner that was the go-to place for Sheffield families to celebrate special occasions for 25 years.

By David Walsh
27 minutes ago

The famously round restaurant on Sevenairs Road, Beighton, fed generations of Sheffielders who came back time and time again. It was also huge, with seating for up to 600 inside.

But all good things must come to an end and it closed in November 2019 after 25 years in business. A year later it reopened as a Wetherspoon’s pub. Enjoy our look back at the good old days.

1. Damon's

Looking back at Damon's restaurant in Beighton, Sheffield, which became a Wetherspoons pub called The Scarsdale Hundred.

Photo: JPI

2. Special

Damon's was the go-to place for food with friends and family for special occasions.

Photo: submit

3. Mein hosts

Lee Foulston, Karen Stephenson and Neil Smith of Damon's in 1998.

Photo: Barry Richardson

4. July 1999

A busy Damon's in July 1999.

Photo: submit

