COLUMN: Remembering when a huge Mickey Mouse adorned the outside of Sheffield Children's Hospital
He's synonymous with Disney, well known to generations of children, the larger-than-life iconic character at Disney World, Florida, and Disneyland, Paris.
Yes, we're talking about Mickey Mouse.
But how many of us remember Mickey's association with Sheffield?
You'd have to be of a certain vintage to recall today how in the mid-Seventies a huge figure of Disney's mascot adorned one of the city's most iconic buildings.
A huge Mickey hung on the outside of the Children's Hospital - the symbol of the successful fundraising Roof House Appeal to raise £100,000 to provide a play centre and accommodation for the families of sick children.
There were far fewer issues with copyright back in 1976. Today, one imagines, we'd need to jump through hoops to get permission from the Disney corporation for permission to use Mickey's image!
This particular Mickey - and an excellent one he was too - was created for free by students and staff of the industrial design section of Sheffield Polytechnic's school of art and design.
One of his hands pointed to the appeal's target and the other to the current total.
But, of course, passing pranksters couldn't help themselves...
Mickey's hand mysteriously began to fluctuate wildly!
Has someone been dipping into the fund we wondered? Of course not, some jokers had been fiddling with the mouse.
In fact Mickey was regularly messed with. Just before Christmas 1977 he mysteriously changed identity and turned into eminent surgeon Prof Robert Zachary.
But it was all in a good cause - students scaled the Roof House Appeal indicator to give a special Christmas greeting to their 'Zac' - his last before retiring.
The prof took it in good spirits - 'I take it as a very great compliment' he is quoted as saying.
And as for Mickey? He was unavailable for comment.