How many of these celebrities can you remember coming to Sheffield to help the city celebrate Christmas?
Christmas lights Sheffield: 21 great photos of celebrities who have switched on city's lights over the years

Some of the biggest names of their day have performed the honours by switching on Sheffield's Christmas lights over the years.

By Robert Cumber
3 minutes ago

We’ve trawled the archives to bring you the best photos from the 1990s to 2021 of stars pushing the plunger to light up Sheffield city centre, Meadowhall, Crystal Peaks and Sheffield Children’s Hospital. From Bobby Knutt, Dale Winton and Frank Bruno to Melanie C and Jessica Ennis-Hill, these pictures show the galaxy of stars who have illuminated Sheffield at Christmas lights switch-on events in years gone by.

This year’s Christmas lights switch-on in Sheffield city centre is due to take place on Sunday, November 20, with music, dance and street entertainment to keep the crowds happy ahead of the switch-on itself at 6pm, followed by fireworks.

1. Melanie C

Former Spice Girl Melanie C switches on Sheffield Christmas lights in 2011

Photo: Steve Ellis

2. The Chuckle Brothers

The Chuckle Brothers switch on the Christmas lights at Crystal Peaks in 2015

Photo: John Highfield

3. Nick Matthew and H from Steps

Nick Matthew and H from Steps take part in the Sheffield Christmas lights switch-on in 2013

Photo: Steve Ellis

4. Michael Vaughan and Lucy Spraggan

Michael Vaughan and Lucy Spraggan help young patient Charlie Briggs switch on the Christmas lights at Sheffield Children's Hospital in 2016

Photo: Steve Ellis

