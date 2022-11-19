Christmas lights Sheffield: 21 great photos of celebrities who have switched on city's lights over the years
Some of the biggest names of their day have performed the honours by switching on Sheffield's Christmas lights over the years.
We’ve trawled the archives to bring you the best photos from the 1990s to 2021 of stars pushing the plunger to light up Sheffield city centre, Meadowhall, Crystal Peaks and Sheffield Children’s Hospital. From Bobby Knutt, Dale Winton and Frank Bruno to Melanie C and Jessica Ennis-Hill, these pictures show the galaxy of stars who have illuminated Sheffield at Christmas lights switch-on events in years gone by.
This year’s Christmas lights switch-on in Sheffield city centre is due to take place on Sunday, November 20, with music, dance and street entertainment to keep the crowds happy ahead of the switch-on itself at 6pm, followed by fireworks.