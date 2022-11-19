We’ve trawled the archives to bring you the best photos from the 1990s to 2021 of stars pushing the plunger to light up Sheffield city centre, Meadowhall, Crystal Peaks and Sheffield Children’s Hospital. From Bobby Knutt, Dale Winton and Frank Bruno to Melanie C and Jessica Ennis-Hill, these pictures show the galaxy of stars who have illuminated Sheffield at Christmas lights switch-on events in years gone by.