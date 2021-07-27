The rhythms of Sheffield's past
The rhythms of Sheffield's past

Celebrating Sheffield's music makers down the years in pictures

Sheffield was full of people listening to music at Tramlines last weekend, so what better time to look at pictures of music makers from the past?

By Julia Armstrong
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 10:33 am

These pictures, on the theme of Sheffield rhythms and beats, have been taken from the Sheffield Archives collection and if you want to order copies you can look on their website, www.picturesheffield.com, searching using the reference number in the picture caption.

We also love to see your old pictures, so please do share them via our Facebook group, Retro and memories – Sheffield Star.

Read this: Sheffield Tramlines – 9 of the coolest acts to see this weekend

1. Lions on the move

Lion dancers and drummers leave Barkers Pool during the Chinese New Year Procession in the city centre on February 17, 2007. Ref no: t03842

Photo: Picture Sheffield

Buy photo

2. West Indies sounds

Coun Enid Hattersley, chair of the council Libraries Committee, at West Indian Fortnight, Burngreave Library, Gower Street on July 16, 1977. The caption does not name the man. Ref no: u03142

Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Buy photo
SheffieldFacebook
Home
Page 1 of 1