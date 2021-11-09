Can you spot yourself in the crowds at Sheffield's World Snooker Championship down the years?

Can you spot yourself in the crowds?
1. Historic match
Dennis Taylor (right) in his trademark 'upside-down' glasses, and Steve Davis at the end of the World Snooker Championship final at the Crucible on April 29, 1985 . Davis was the defending champion and three-time winner but Taylor snatched victory with the final ball of the match.
Photo: PA
2. Faithful fans
Marcus Schofield, now regional commercial manager at JPI Media, with his nan Betty in 2007, when they had been attending the championships for the past 24 years
Photo: Steve Ellis
3. Hurricane Higgins
The 1982 World Snooker Champion Alex Higgins celebrates with daughter Lauren and wife Lynne, after a nail-biting battle against six-times champion Ray Reardon
Photo: PA
4. Well done, Ronnie
Ronnie O'Sullivan celebrates beating Mark Williams during their second round match during the Betfred.com World Snooker Championships at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield on Monday April 26, 2010
Photo: Gareth Copley/PA Wire