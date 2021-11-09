John Higgins at the table during the final of the World Snooker Championships at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield on May 7, 2007
John Higgins at the table during the final of the World Snooker Championships at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield on May 7, 2007

Can you spot yourself in the crowds at Sheffield's World Snooker Championship down the years?

As the 2021 Betfred World Snooker Championship starts today in Sheffield we are taking the chance to look back at previous tournaments.

By Julia Armstrong
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 10:00 am

Can you spot yourself in the crowds?

1. Historic match

Dennis Taylor (right) in his trademark 'upside-down' glasses, and Steve Davis at the end of the World Snooker Championship final at the Crucible on April 29, 1985 . Davis was the defending champion and three-time winner but Taylor snatched victory with the final ball of the match.

Photo: PA

Photo Sales

2. Faithful fans

Marcus Schofield, now regional commercial manager at JPI Media, with his nan Betty in 2007, when they had been attending the championships for the past 24 years

Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

3. Hurricane Higgins

The 1982 World Snooker Champion Alex Higgins celebrates with daughter Lauren and wife Lynne, after a nail-biting battle against six-times champion Ray Reardon

Photo: PA

Photo Sales

4. Well done, Ronnie

Ronnie O'Sullivan celebrates beating Mark Williams during their second round match during the Betfred.com World Snooker Championships at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield on Monday April 26, 2010

Photo: Gareth Copley/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Sheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 3