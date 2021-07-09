Summer fun times in Sheffield

Can you spot your youngsters in our past pictures of Sheffield summer fun?

Sheffield schools, families and students are all counting down to the end of term and the summer holidays.

By Julia Armstrong
Friday, 9th July 2021, 12:58 pm

Like last summer, this year’s holidays will be a bit different to to other years – but hopefully there’s still room for some fun. Here we look back at summer activities and clubs for youngsters that ran in the city in past years.

Read this: Freedom Day - here’s what Sheffield cinema operators say about returning to full audiences

1. On your marks...

Runner Abdirisak Ahmed with youngsters at Don Valley Stadium’s kids summer holiday camp

Photo: HR Media

Buy photo

2. Early starter

Ten-month old Phoebe Eyre from Beauchief in Ecclesall Library with mum Julie and a cuddly friend, enjoying the library's summer reading scheme, in July 2009

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Buy photo

3. Going for it

Launch of Sheffield Council's 2009 summer activity programme, Go For It! From left to right are James Taylor from the council, Coun Sylvia Dunkley, Cabinet Member for Culture, Sport and Tourism, Ella Harvard, age nine, from Nether Edge, Zubair Ahmed, age nine, from Sharrow, Amber Masang, age nine, from Sharrow, Coun David Baker, council deputy leader, Ciaran Wakefield, age nine, from Sharrow, Sarah Nixon from the council and Molly Havard, age nine, from Nether Edge

Photo: Sheffield City Council

Buy photo

4. Armchair adventurers

Pupils from Lowfield Primary School at Highfields Library, Sheffield, getting going on a Reading Voyage. Children were being challenged to read six books over the summer holidays from city libraries

Photo: [email protected]

Buy photo
Sheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 3