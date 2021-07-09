Can you spot your youngsters in our past pictures of Sheffield summer fun?
Sheffield schools, families and students are all counting down to the end of term and the summer holidays.
Friday, 9th July 2021, 12:58 pm
Like last summer, this year’s holidays will be a bit different to to other years – but hopefully there’s still room for some fun. Here we look back at summer activities and clubs for youngsters that ran in the city in past years.
Read this: Freedom Day - here’s what Sheffield cinema operators say about returning to full audiences
Page 1 of 3