Bonfire Night Sheffield 2021: Retro pictures taken at After Dark and other firework displays

Bonfire Night is coming up and here we celebrate one of Sheffield's most popular events, After Dark, and other November 5 celebrations.

By Julia Armstrong
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 2:42 pm

After Dark at Don Valley Bowl was much loved as a huge family event, with fairground rides and stalls as well as music performances and of course a centrepiece spectacular firework display. It regularly attracted crowds of 20,000.

Sadly, the event has now been cancelled permanently but you can read our guide to what is on, including Illuminate the Gardens at the Sheffield Botanical Gardens, here.

1. Enjoying the display

Families watching the firework display at After Dark in 2007

Photo: Barry Richardson

2. Music from Marti

Wet Wet Wet singer Marti Pellow performs for the crowds at After Dark 2007 in Don Valley Bowl

Photo: Barry Richardson

3. Chaos chorus

Chaos Theory performing at After Dark in Don Valley Bowl in 2009

Photo: Dennis Lound

4. Good hair day!

From left, Amelia, Shireena and Sophie Killmorton from Mansfield at the After Dark Firework night at Don Valley Bowl, Sheffield in 2010

Photo: Sarah Washbourn

