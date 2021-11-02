After Dark at Don Valley Bowl was much loved as a huge family event, with fairground rides and stalls as well as music performances and of course a centrepiece spectacular firework display. It regularly attracted crowds of 20,000.
Sadly, the event has now been cancelled permanently but you can read our guide to what is on, including Illuminate the Gardens at the Sheffield Botanical Gardens, here.
1. Enjoying the display
Families watching the firework display at After Dark in 2007
Photo: Barry Richardson
2. Music from Marti
Wet Wet Wet singer Marti Pellow performs for the crowds at After Dark 2007 in Don Valley Bowl
Photo: Barry Richardson
3. Chaos chorus
Chaos Theory performing at After Dark in Don Valley Bowl in 2009
Photo: Dennis Lound
4. Good hair day!
From left, Amelia, Shireena and Sophie Killmorton from Mansfield at the After Dark Firework night at Don Valley Bowl, Sheffield in 2010
Photo: Sarah Washbourn