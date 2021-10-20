Black History Month archive pictures

The oldest image is a newspaper cutting from 1914, portraying a Chinese family in the days when their very presence in the city seems to have been thought newsworthy, and the newest dates from last year, showing a masked demonstrator at one of the Black Lives Matter protests that took place during the pandemic.

A Black Lives Matter protest at Devonshire Green in Sheffield city centre on June 6, 2020. The placard, which has the BLM black fist logo on it, says 'Our voice is our power'. Ref no: a05268

Firth Park School Gospel Choir, pictured in June 1997. Ref no: s37727

A Millennium Festival organised by Udayan Cultural Centre, Staniforth Road, Darnall in 2000. Ref no: t03673

An Asian Youth Movement protest outside West Bar Police Station on March 12, 1983. Ref no: s27585

Sheffield Sharks basketball team v Thames Valley Tigers in black and white tops at the 7 Up Trophy Final at Birmingham NEC. Sharks lost 74-69 in January 1995. Ref no: s28314

Three young Asian girls outside J L Hangas dental surgery, 225 Barnsley Road, Shirecliffe in January 1967. Ref no: s27573

Young people in the Peace Gardens in 1986. Ref no: s26525

A game of dominos at the launch of the third phase of an appeal to complete a day care service for elderly and disabled people at the African Caribbean Enterprise Centre on the Wicker in June 1996. Ref no: s26494

A female bus conductor in Sheffield, 1960-1979. Ref no: s21113