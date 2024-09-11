Award to help preserve six areas of Sheffield’s unique historic heritage

A £65,000 award will help to preserve the heritage of six historically-important areas of Sheffield.

Sheffield Retro - Your regular digest of nostalgia celebrating the city's rich history and heritage Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Historic England has awarded the money to Sheffield City Council to develop a series of plans that will help to preserve and enhance the city’s distinctive heritage, while also supporting sustainable development.

Six Conservation Area Management Plans (CAMPs) will be created by the council for conservation areas in Sheffield city centre, Kelham Island, Ranmoor, Endcliffe, Oakes Park and Norton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Historic England says that each area is home to special historical buildings and places but they are also the focus for ongoing development. It says the CAMPs will provide the council with the essential tools and guidelines to manage any change sensitively, balancing growth with preservation.

Customers enjoying the sunshine at Craft and Dough at Kelham Square in Sheffield's Kelham Island Conservation Area. Picture: Historic England Archive

Heritage groups have criticised the council over some of its recent decisions, including the loss of the Old Coroner’s Court and the demolition of the Market Tavern, which is in the Castlegate area of the city centre currently undergoing a revival as the city’s historic birthplace.

Ornate

Hallamshire Historic Buildings is also concerned about the future of a Tudor-inspired building nearby on Haymarket. Built for wine merchant Wiley & Co, the building’s ornate facade has been described as a “miniature Liberty’s” after the famous London department store.

Craig Broadwith, historic places advisor at Historic England, said: “These Conservation Area Management Plans will help safeguard the unique heritage of Sheffield’s conservation areas while guiding sustainable development. It’s about preserving the city’s proud heritage while planning for the future, ensuring that these areas continue to thrive economically and benefit those who live and work here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apartments next to Kelham Island Museum and the Chimney House in Kelham Island Conservation Area, Sheffield. Picture: Historic England Archive

Sheffield City Council will work closely with local communities to develop the CAMPs, ensuring that they reflect the needs and aspirations of those who live and work in these areas. The CAMPs will also identify future investment opportunities, aligning with broader regeneration efforts across the city.

Council Heritage Champion Coun Janet Ridler said: “Sheffield is a modern city with many fantastic regeneration projects recently opening or currently taking shape; however, the history and heritage of the city is something we are incredibly proud of.

“Sheffield’s place in the history of the country cannot be overestimated and we want the city to reflect that, from our pre-industrial revolution to the fine manufactured products we create today using world-famous Sheffield steel. This grant from Historic England allows us to make sure it remains at the heart of everything we do.”

Sheffield Town Hall and Peace Gardens on Pinstone Street, part of the Sheffield City Centre Conservation Area. Picture: Historic England Archive.

Thriving

Coun Ben Miskell, who chairs the council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said: “Sheffield is a fantastic city, a place where people want to work, live and relax. It’s becoming a greener, cleaner, thriving city. But throughout the process of regenerating parts of Sheffield, we have been very mindful of the heritage, history and importance the area has.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Projects like Leah’s Yard, once home to 18 ‘Little Mesters’ Industrial Workshops, perfectly demonstrate how we are combining the new Sheffield, with the old. The redevelopment of the former Castle Market is another example and, when complete, will give people a wonderful insight into the history of the city, dating all the way back to its birth in the 12th century.

“The mixture of the new and the old is something we are committed to and this grant from Historic England will help ensure we can continue this into the future.”