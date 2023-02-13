As Sheffield’s sole department store, Atkinsons, urges shoppers to support it, we take a look back over the shop’s incredible history which spans more than 150 years.

The independent department store, which is located on The Moor in Sheffield city centre, marked its 150 anniversary last year.

It sells a wide range of goods, including men’s and women’s fashion, fragrances, beauty, homeware, gifts, Christmas decorations, appliances, cookware, bags, footwear, lighting, furniture, beds and more. There are also three eateries and a secure car park.

As the cost of living crisis continues to impact on people across the city, a spokesperson for Atkinsons urged shoppers to ‘support’ the store, and in doing so, help them to continue serving Sheffielders for ‘another 150 years’.

John Atkinson opened his first shop on the Moor, which was then known as South Street, in 1872.

Atkinsons also managed to survive two world wars – despite being flattened in the Sheffield Blitz of 1940 – and numerous recessions.

Today, it is not only Sheffield’s longest-running shop, but it is also the city’s only remaining department store, following the controversial closure of John Lewis, and then Debenhams.

Just a snapshot of Atkinsons' incredible 151-year history

Inside Atkinsons store on the Moor. Picture taken on November 23, 1972

Atkinson's staff, Lisa Chilton (left) and Helen Warren pictured marking up garments in preparation for Blue Pencil Day. Picture taken on January 25, 1989

Atkinson's Department store on the corner of The Moor and Holy Green, Sheffield. Picture taken in February 1960