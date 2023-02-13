Atkinsons: 14 fascinating photos documenting the incredible 151-year history of Sheffield store
As Sheffield’s sole department store, Atkinsons, urges shoppers to support it, we take a look back over the shop’s incredible history which spans more than 150 years.
The independent department store, which is located on The Moor in Sheffield city centre, marked its 150 anniversary last year.
It sells a wide range of goods, including men’s and women’s fashion, fragrances, beauty, homeware, gifts, Christmas decorations, appliances, cookware, bags, footwear, lighting, furniture, beds and more. There are also three eateries and a secure car park.
As the cost of living crisis continues to impact on people across the city, a spokesperson for Atkinsons urged shoppers to ‘support’ the store, and in doing so, help them to continue serving Sheffielders for ‘another 150 years’.
John Atkinson opened his first shop on the Moor, which was then known as South Street, in 1872.
Atkinsons also managed to survive two world wars – despite being flattened in the Sheffield Blitz of 1940 – and numerous recessions.
Today, it is not only Sheffield’s longest-running shop, but it is also the city’s only remaining department store, following the controversial closure of John Lewis, and then Debenhams.