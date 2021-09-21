Runners head off as the Sheffield 10K gets under way
Are you one of the runners taking part in these previous Sheffield 10k events?

Every year thousands of people pound the streets of the city to raise millions of pounds for charity by taking part in the Sheffield 10k – take a look at these pictures from previous events.

By Kian Rains
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 3:49 pm

This weekend on Sunday, September 26, thousands of runners will take to the streets of Sheffield for the Asda Foundation Sheffield 10K, which is hosted in partnership with Sheffield City Council.

A fantastic atmosphere is always generated by the enthusiastic local support, and money will be raised for several charities across the city.

We’ve delved into our archive ahead of the event and found some pictures from previous years.

1. Sheffield 10k 2019

Sheffield 10k 2019, in aid of the Jane Tomlinson Foundation

Photo: Dean Atkins

2. Man with the Pram

Sheffield's Man with the Pram John Burkhill during the Sheffield 10K

Photo: JPIMedia

3. Record breaker

The 2019 Sheffield 10k in aid of the Jane Tomlinson Foundation. Pictured is winner Andrew Heyes from Sheffield who set a new course record at the event.

Photo: Dean Atkins

4. Runners pound the streets

Runners pound the streets at the Sheffield 10K in aid of the Jane Tomlinson Foundation

Photo: JPIMedia

