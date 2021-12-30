Are you one of the clubbers in this gallery of pictures from Sheffield's epic Gatecrasher Millenium party?

With top DJs such as Judge Jules and Sonique performing to the crowds the atmosphere was electric but who can you recognise from our archive pics from over 20 years ago?
1. 4 - Wearing the merch
Millennium revellers at the Don Valley stadium for the Gatecrasher event with one wearing the branded 2000GC merchandise T-shirt
Photo: Andrew Partridge
2. 5 - Ready to rave
Chanelling the Altern-8 rave band with these costumes
Photo: Andrew Partridge
3. 2 - Grab the glowsticks
Gatecrashers was broadcast over Radio 1
Photo: Andrew Partridge
4. 7 - In the party mood
Sheffield lads, left to right, Mark Brumby, 28 from Sothall, Anthony Townsend , 30 , from Swallownest and from Handsworth 28-year-old Darren Sissons.
Photo: Andrew Partridge