Amazing then and now pictures reveal Sheffield's Peace Gardens under construction - and how different it looks now
Sheffield’s Peace Gardens have been part of the city since 1938, and these pictures show how much the area has changed over the years.
At first glance, not much has changed, but if you look closely at the first picture, you can see the Winter Gardens being built in Millenium Square, which was completed as part of the second phase of the Peace Gardens after the demolition of the Sheffield Town Hall extension - known as the Egg Box.
The Peace Gardens, first laid out in 1938, were originally used as a graveyard for the now-demolished St Paul's Church. The area was completely rebuilt in 1998 as part of Sheffield's celebration of the second Millennium to a design by the council's landscape architects.
Water features and a central fountain were introduced, with the channels representing the rivers of Sheffield and fragments of the old churchyard were retained at either end of St Paul's Parade.