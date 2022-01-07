Amazing then and now pictures reveal Sheffield's Peace Gardens under construction - and how different it looks now

At first glance, not much has changed, but if you look closely at the first picture, you can see the Winter Gardens being built in Millenium Square, which was completed as part of the second phase of the Peace Gardens after the demolition of the Sheffield Town Hall extension - known as the Egg Box.

The Peace Gardens, first laid out in 1938, were originally used as a graveyard for the now-demolished St Paul's Church. The area was completely rebuilt in 1998 as part of Sheffield's celebration of the second Millennium to a design by the council's landscape architects.

Water features and a central fountain were introduced, with the channels representing the rivers of Sheffield and fragments of the old churchyard were retained at either end of St Paul's Parade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site of the Egg Boxes - former Town Hall extension can be seen in this picture taken from the Peace Gardens