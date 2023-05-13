9 pictures you'll only understand if you're from Sheffield including the Megatron and Henderson's Relish

We all love Sheffield – but there’s plenty of things that don’t make a blind bit of sense to those from not round these parts.
Here are 9 photos of people, places and things you’ll only understand if you’re from the Steel City.
1. Hole in the Road
Sheffield's Hole in the Road in September 1992, two years before it would be demolished. Photo: submit
2. Orchard Square people
As a child, you spent most of your life waiting for these two to put in an appearance in Orchard Square. Photo: JPI Media
3. Henderson's relish
Hendo's has been a breakfast, dinner, tea, staple for many of us since 1885. Photo: JPI media
4. Megatron
A complex of Victorian tunnels includes a large, brick-vaulted cathedral often called the Megatron. The culverts carrying the Sheaf and Porter Brook through the city are usually only accessed by urban explorers in ill-advised trips. Photo: Jpi Media