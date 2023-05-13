News you can trust since 1887
9 pictures you'll only understand if you're from Sheffield including the Megatron and Henderson's Relish

We all love Sheffield – but there’s plenty of things that don’t make a blind bit of sense to those from not round these parts.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 13th May 2023, 04:45 BST

Here are 9 photos of people, places and things you’ll only understand if you’re from the Steel City.

Sheffield's Hole in the Road in September 1992, two years before it would be demolished.

1. Hole in the Road

Sheffield's Hole in the Road in September 1992, two years before it would be demolished. Photo: submit

As a child, you spent most of your life waiting for these two to put in an appearance in Orchard Square.

2. Orchard Square people

As a child, you spent most of your life waiting for these two to put in an appearance in Orchard Square. Photo: JPI Media

Hendo's has been a breakfast, dinner, tea, staple for many of us since 1885.

3. Henderson's relish

Hendo's has been a breakfast, dinner, tea, staple for many of us since 1885. Photo: JPI media

A complex of Victorian tunnels includes a large, brick-vaulted cathedral often called the Megatron. The culverts carrying the Sheaf and Porter Brook through the city are usually only accessed by urban explorers in ill-advised trips.

4. Megatron

A complex of Victorian tunnels includes a large, brick-vaulted cathedral often called the Megatron. The culverts carrying the Sheaf and Porter Brook through the city are usually only accessed by urban explorers in ill-advised trips. Photo: Jpi Media

