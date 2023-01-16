News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
There are a number of unsolved murders still on the books of South Yorkshire Police
There are a number of unsolved murders still on the books of South Yorkshire Police

9 of the most shocking unsolved murders in Sheffield and South Yorkshire that baffle detectives

A number of unsolved murders continue to baffle detectives in South Yorkshire.

By Claire Lewis
3 minutes ago

Here we take a look at nine for which nobody is yet behind bars.

Anyone with information on any of the murders listed here should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

1. Michaela Hague - 2001

Mum Michaela Hague, who was a sex worker, was stabbed and left for dead on waste ground in Spitalfields on November 5, 2001.

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales

2. Dawn Shields - 1994

The body of 19-year-old Dawn was found in a shallow grave in the Peak District on May 20, 1994. She had been strangled.

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales

3. Nora Tait - 2005

Doncaster grandmother, Nora Tait, 69, was found dead in her home in Stone Close Avenue in Hexthorpe, Doncaster on October 13, 2005 and is believed to have been killed the day before by a blunt force trauma.

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales

4. Vera Cooper - 2002

Vera Cooper, 80, was found strangled in the kitchen of her home in the village of Grimethorpe, near Barnsley, on January 24, 2002.

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
SheffieldSouth YorkshireSouth Yorkshire Police