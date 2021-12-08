81 years on, harrowing pictures reveal devastation caused during the Sheffield Blitz

The Luftwaffe’s two day attacks, with the second coming on December 15, took the lives of more than 660 people, 1,500 were left injured and 40,000 were made homeless. Sheffield was left scarred, broken and in pieces. Here are a selection of photos from those times.
1. 2 - Marples Hotel, Sheffield.
The rescue of trapped people from under the Marples Hotel, Sheffield.
2. 3 - Tram off the tracks
A Wicker Tram Blown in half - Peter Tuffrey collection
3. 4 - A city destroyed
Large parts of Sheffield city centre were destroyed in the Blitz of December 1940
4. 5 - Redgates shop
The Redgates shop in Sheffield on fire in December 1940.
