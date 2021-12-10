The Furnace Inn was situated on Derby Road and is now used as a Chinese restaurant, following closure in 2003. Publican in 1871 and 1881 was William Clough.
The Furnace Inn was situated on Derby Road and is now used as a Chinese restaurant, following closure in 2003. Publican in 1871 and 1881 was William Clough.

24 lost Derbyshire pubs and bars - how many have you enjoyed a tipple in?

Last orders may have been called on some of these pubs years ago but which of these closed bars can you remember?

By Lucy Ball
Friday, 10th December 2021, 9:25 am

Over the years so many pubs have closed but here are 24 pictures to take you back to the bar.

Which ones do you miss the most and why? Let us know your closed pub memories – email [email protected]

1. Spread Eagle - Belper

The Spread Eagle was situated on the corner of Campbell Road and New Road. This pub closed in the mid 1990s and is now used as a Chinese restaurant.

Photo: closedpubs.co.uk

2. The Alma - Chesterfield

The Alma was situated on Derby Road. This pub opened in 1949, built on the site of a pub of the same name. It closed in 1997. It was demolished in 1998 to make way for an entertainment complex.

Photo: closedpubs.co.uk

3. The Angel - Bolsover

The Angel was situated on Castle Street and is now used as an antiques shop.

Photo: closedpubs.co.uk

4. Royal Oak - Bakewell

The Kings Arms was situated on the corner of Matlock Street and Granby Road. This pub was present by 1828 and was closed and demolished in 1974 as part of a scheme to widen the A6. The site is now occupied by shops and flats named Royal Oak Place.

Photo: closedpubs.co.uk

