Can you spot anyone you know in these adorable baby pictures from the 1990s and 2000s?

1. Babbly Baby winner
Meadowhall's 1998 Baby of the year Babbly Baby winner, Robert Kirk, six months, of Clowne, Chesterfield, with parents, Jo, 39, and Nicholas Kirk, 39.
Photo: Roger Nadal
2. Jessica McArthur
Sean and Nadine McArthur with Baby Jessica and their donation to the Chesterfield Hospital Special Baby Care Unit in 2001
Photo: Submitted
3. Lukas Engel
Best place to breast feed awards l to r Samantha Burr,Sue Ward, Carol Lunn, front Natascha Engel M P with baby Lukas in 2008
Photo: Terry Walden
4. Lilly May Bullen
First baby to be born at the Royal's new Chesterfield Birth Centre in 2009. Pictured Hollie Philip-Smith (Mum), Matthew Bullen (Dad) Lilly May (Baby).
Photo: staff