Thomas Douglas Peck (back) and his parents

The Hillsborough and Owlerton History Group – which was awarded a grant of £40,180 from the Heritage Fund last summer – are launching ‘Growing Up In 1930s’ Hillsborough’ at Weston Park Museum at the end of the month.

The book, which is the autobiography of former Hillsborough resident Thomas Douglas Peck, chronicles life in the popular suburb through the Great Depression of the 1930s and throughout World War Two.

The free event opens to the public from 1.30pm on Wednesday, January 31, at Weston Park Museum with the official launch being performed by the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Colin Ross.

Thomas Douglas Peck

The book will be on sale for a suggested donation of £5.

Refreshments will be provided.

A braille and audio version of the book have also been created. The Lord Mayor will be presenting these to Sheffield Society for the Blind earlier in the day.

Jenny Morton, chair of the group, said: “We are thrilled to launching our first book later this month. ‘Growing Up In 1930s’ Hillsborough’ truly brings this period back to life and it’s privilege to be preserving our history for future generations.”

The two-year heritage project was originally inspired following the chance discovery of four cinefilms.

The films provide a fascinating glimpse into life in the interwar and post-war period and will also be screened at the launch.

The Hillsborough and Owlerton History Group are now working on a second book of stories from recent history in the area.