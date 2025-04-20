19 great photos to bring back memories of Easter in Sheffield in the 90s and the noughties

The true Easter story, egg rolling fun, Easter bonnets, egg and spoon, charity events and more feature in our Retro gallery from the 90s and 2000s
1. Easter bonnet
Georgia Howell, aged 4, of Woodthorpe School, Sheffield, proudly shows off her Easter bonnet, March 31, 1999 Photo: Submitted
2. Lunch club ladies
Some of the ladies from the Beckton Avenue Luncheon Club pictured in their Easter bonnets, from left: Martha Gardner, Olive Mercer, Edna Brookes, Frances Gilliver, Kathleen Bates and Elsie Lyon, April 22, 2003 Photo: Barry Richardson
3. Decorated eggs
School children at Malin Bridge Primary School, Sheffield, with their decorated Easter eggs, April 5, 2001 Photo: Stuart Hastings (Staff)
4. Fabulous hats
Flossie Capper (left) and Autumn Owen (both 7) with their Easter bonnets at Mylnhurst School, Sheffield, April 7, 2000 Photo: Roger Nadal
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.