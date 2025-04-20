19 great photos to bring back memories of Easter in Sheffield in the 90s and the noughties

By Jane Salt
Published 20th Apr 2025, 13:38 BST
Our colourful Retro gallery takes a look back at Easter activities and events in Sheffield in the past

The true Easter story, egg rolling fun, Easter bonnets, egg and spoon, charity events and more feature in our Retro gallery from the 90s and 2000s

Georgia Howell, aged 4, of Woodthorpe School, Sheffield, proudly shows off her Easter bonnet, March 31, 1999

1. Easter bonnet

Georgia Howell, aged 4, of Woodthorpe School, Sheffield, proudly shows off her Easter bonnet, March 31, 1999 Photo: Submitted

Some of the ladies from the Beckton Avenue Luncheon Club pictured in their Easter bonnets, from left: Martha Gardner, Olive Mercer, Edna Brookes, Frances Gilliver, Kathleen Bates and Elsie Lyon, April 22, 2003

2. Lunch club ladies

Some of the ladies from the Beckton Avenue Luncheon Club pictured in their Easter bonnets, from left: Martha Gardner, Olive Mercer, Edna Brookes, Frances Gilliver, Kathleen Bates and Elsie Lyon, April 22, 2003 Photo: Barry Richardson

School children at Malin Bridge Primary School, Sheffield, with their decorated Easter eggs, April 5, 2001

3. Decorated eggs

School children at Malin Bridge Primary School, Sheffield, with their decorated Easter eggs, April 5, 2001 Photo: Stuart Hastings (Staff)

Flossie Capper (left) and Autumn Owen (both 7) with their Easter bonnets at Mylnhurst School, Sheffield, April 7, 2000

4. Fabulous hats

Flossie Capper (left) and Autumn Owen (both 7) with their Easter bonnets at Mylnhurst School, Sheffield, April 7, 2000 Photo: Roger Nadal

