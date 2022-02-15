Of course, we could not do a list with everyone who is famous from the Steel City, but here are some people you know and some you may be surprised to know lived or worked in our great city.
1. Pulp
The Common People band were formed in 1978 at The City School in Sheffield by Jarvis Cocker, then 15-years-old, and Peter Dalton, then 14 and the band's heyday was in the 1990s, which was then followed by a decade long hiatus and then a reunion in 2011.
Photo: Submitted
2. Paul Heaton
The Housemartins and Beautiful South singer moved to Sheffield when he was just four years old and describes himself as bred in Sheffield and fed in Surrey where he lived during his teen years.
Photo: Submitted
3. Nick Park
The man behind Wallace and Gromit, and Shaun the Sheep came to Sheffield to study Communication Arts at Sheffield City Polytechnic (now Sheffield Hallam University) and then went to the National Film and Television School, where he started making the first Wallace and Gromit film, A Grand Day Out.
Photo: Submited
4. Richard McCourt
Richard "Dick" McCourt is better know for his long standing role as Dick from children's TV double act Dick and Dom. The Sheffield lad shot to fame after going to Tapton School.
Photo: JPI Media