17 of the most memorable pictures looking back on the life of South Yorkshire legend Dickie Bird

By Jane Salt
Published 24th Sep 2025, 09:28 BST
South Yorkshire is mourning the cricket legend Dickie Bird, who sadly died on September 23

Born in Barnsley, he was one of the most famous cricket umpires, and a well known personality who loved, and was proud of, South Yorkshire.

Here we take a look back at the life and times of one of cricket’s most beloved figures over the years including his early years, charity events and his many achievements.

Dickie Bird pictured signing copies of his book at W H Smith's, Sheffield, in November 1988

Dickie Bird pictured signing copies of his book at W H Smith's, Sheffield, in November 1988 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Dickie Bird, Geoff Boycott and Ray Illingworth leave the Headingley square after England's 1973 victory over New Zealand

Dickie Bird, Geoff Boycott and Ray Illingworth leave the Headingley square after England's 1973 victory over New Zealand Photo: YCCC

Harold Dickie Bird in typical pose on July 5, 1992

Harold Dickie Bird in typical pose on July 5, 1992 Photo: YPN

From left, Peter Springett, Dickie Bird, Emlyn Hughes, Derek Dooley and Bomber Graham, at A Question of Sport at the Octagon Centre, Sheffield, on September 19, 1986

From left, Peter Springett, Dickie Bird, Emlyn Hughes, Derek Dooley and Bomber Graham, at A Question of Sport at the Octagon Centre, Sheffield, on September 19, 1986 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

South YorkshireBarnsley
