Born in Barnsley, he was one of the most famous cricket umpires, and a well known personality who loved, and was proud of, South Yorkshire.
Here we take a look back at the life and times of one of cricket’s most beloved figures over the years including his early years, charity events and his many achievements.
1. Book signing
Dickie Bird pictured signing copies of his book at W H Smith's, Sheffield, in November 1988 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Victory
Dickie Bird, Geoff Boycott and Ray Illingworth leave the Headingley square after England's 1973 victory over New Zealand Photo: YCCC
3. Pose
Harold Dickie Bird in typical pose on July 5, 1992 Photo: YPN
4. Question of Sport
From left, Peter Springett, Dickie Bird, Emlyn Hughes, Derek Dooley and Bomber Graham, at A Question of Sport at the Octagon Centre, Sheffield, on September 19, 1986 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers