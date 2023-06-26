News you can trust since 1887
17 lost Sheffield institutions that locals remember fondly - including Fletchers bakery

They are great Sheffield institutions of which Sheffield residents still hold fond memories
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 26th Jun 2023, 07:26 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 07:27 BST

From Fletchers Bakery’s legendary vans to Ward’s ale that was brewed at their Ecclesall Road site, we have taken a nostalgic look back at some lost Sheffield institutions that locals still remember fondly.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 17 businesses and venues around the city that are sadly no longer still around.

Let us know your memories of these Sheffield institutions in the comments section.

These pictures show 17 great Sheffield institutions which have been lost

1. Sheffield institutions

These pictures show 17 great Sheffield institutions which have been lost Photo: Submitted

Opening in 1972, Sheaf Valley swimming pool was the popular, modern, state of the art pool in Sheffield city centre, with diving boards. But it closed nearly 20 years later when Ponds Forge was built

2. Screenshot 2023-06-25 12.02.38.jpg

Opening in 1972, Sheaf Valley swimming pool was the popular, modern, state of the art pool in Sheffield city centre, with diving boards. But it closed nearly 20 years later when Ponds Forge was built Photo: Sheffield Newpapers / PIcture Sheffield

The Fletchers Bakery shops and vans were once a familiar site all across Sheffield.

3. Fletchers Bakery

The Fletchers Bakery shops and vans were once a familiar site all across Sheffield. Photo: Picture Sheffield

The Silver Blades Ice Rink, on Queens Road, pictured here in 1988, was the place everyone went to skate.

4. Silver Blades Ice Rink

The Silver Blades Ice Rink, on Queens Road, pictured here in 1988, was the place everyone went to skate. Photo: n/a

