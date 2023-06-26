17 lost Sheffield institutions that locals remember fondly - including Fletchers bakery
They are great Sheffield institutions of which Sheffield residents still hold fond memories
From Fletchers Bakery’s legendary vans to Ward’s ale that was brewed at their Ecclesall Road site, we have taken a nostalgic look back at some lost Sheffield institutions that locals still remember fondly.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 17 businesses and venues around the city that are sadly no longer still around.
Let us know your memories of these Sheffield institutions in the comments section.
