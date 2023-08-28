We all love Sheffield – but there are plenty of things that don’t make a blind bit of sense to those from not round these parts.
Here are 16 photos of people, places and things you’ll only understand if you’re from Sheffield!
1. How much do you know about the city?
How much do you know about the city? Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Orchard Square people
As a child, you spent most of your life waiting for these two to put in an appearance in Orchard Square. When they did, it wasn't nearly as exciting as you thought it would be. Photo: JPI Media
3. Henderson's relish
Most recently featured on BBC's Masterchef Hendo's has been a breakfast, dinner, tea, staple for every Sheffielder since 1885 Photo: JPI media
4. The 1pm signal
The signal dates back to at least 1874 and was used as a way of communicating with Greenwich to ensure watches being sold were at the correct time. Photo: JPI Media