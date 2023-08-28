News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Wes is United’s stand-out but defender struggles in ratings v City
Another injury concern for United as midfielder limps off v Man City
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
United set for Archer transfer boost as Villa boss explains good move

16 pictures you'll only understand if you're from Sheffield, including Megatron

We all love Sheffield – but there are plenty of things that don’t make a blind bit of sense to those from not round these parts.
By Lucy Ball
Published 28th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

Here are 16 photos of people, places and things you’ll only understand if you’re from Sheffield!

How much do you know about the city?

1. How much do you know about the city?

How much do you know about the city? Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
As a child, you spent most of your life waiting for these two to put in an appearance in Orchard Square. When they did, it wasn't nearly as exciting as you thought it would be.

2. Orchard Square people

As a child, you spent most of your life waiting for these two to put in an appearance in Orchard Square. When they did, it wasn't nearly as exciting as you thought it would be. Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales
Most recently featured on BBC's Masterchef Hendo's has been a breakfast, dinner, tea, staple for every Sheffielder since 1885

3. Henderson's relish

Most recently featured on BBC's Masterchef Hendo's has been a breakfast, dinner, tea, staple for every Sheffielder since 1885 Photo: JPI media

Photo Sales
The signal dates back to at least 1874 and was used as a way of communicating with Greenwich to ensure watches being sold were at the correct time.

4. The 1pm signal

The signal dates back to at least 1874 and was used as a way of communicating with Greenwich to ensure watches being sold were at the correct time. Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield