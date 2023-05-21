15 pictures looking back at shopping days at Sheffield's Crystal Peaks in the 1990s

1 . Toymaster

Pictured at Toymaster Toy in 1997 where Elizabeth Watkins age 8 from Beighton received tickets for four to go on a Weekend to Paris on Euro Star. Elizabeth won the national colouring competition to colour in a picture of Thomas the Tank Engine. Seen is Sir Topham Hatt the Fat Controller who presented the prize with Shop manager Jeanette Saville. also seen is Elizabeth's brother Lloyd age 5. Photo: Mike Waistell