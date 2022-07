Meanwhile, in Sheffield, the Owls finished 13th in the Premier League, while the Blades tabled 9th in the old First Division.

Steven Hendry took his fifth World Snooker Championship title by beating Nigel Bond at the Crucible Theatre.

Tapton School pupils with the Indian headdresses they have made for the Sheffield Children's Festival, July 3, 1995

And Sheffield City Centre ground to a halt because of deep snow.

Sean Bean leaves Weston Park by Car after being flown their by helicopter from London to continue filming in the City 22 January 1995

Supertram crash on West Street, 1995

Veterans line up for a last inspection at RAF Finningley May 12. 1995

Lisa McDonough serves customers at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital - 6th September 1995

Dore School of Performance Arts 1995

World Professional Snooker Championships at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Sealed with a kiss - Stephen Hendry with the trophy gets a kiss from girlfriend Mandy Tart - 30th April 1995

Pictured after the presentation of the League Championship trophy at Ponds Forge are the Sheffield Star Hatters Basketball Team with the trophy and their medals - 9th April 1995

Work on the tramlines for Supertram in June 1995 Hillsborough

Tom and Barbara Boulding at Fagans Pub, Sheffield, April 1995

Botanical Gardens, Sheffield Peter Settle-Bamber with some of his cacti collection 1995

House of Fraser, Sheffield, 1995

Story time at Hartley Brook Primary School, Sheffield, 1995