14 pictures from Sheffield in 1984 - the year of the miners' strike

The year-long dispute began in March with a walkout at Cortonwood Colliery near Rotherham and National Union of Minworkers president Arthur Scargill making it official across Britain six days later.

One of the main events of the strike was the Battle of Orgreave on June 18 at the Orgreave coking plant near Rotherham. About 5,000 miners clashed with a similar number of police and violence broke out after police on horseback charged with truncheons. It led to 51 picketing miners and 72 policemen being injured.

In other events, Labour MP Tony Benn won the Chesterfield by-election, having lost his previous seat at the general election the previous year, and peace protesters evicted from Greenham Common.

Well-loved comedian Tommy Cooper collapsed and died on stage during a live TV show. He was 63.

And Torvill and Dean won gold for ice skating at the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo.

1. Wigalls fire Firefighters tackle a fire at Wigalls, Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, on May 21, 1984

2. Hospital radio Former editor of The Star, Michael Corner, with young disc jockey Anthony Gay at the opening of Sheffield Children's Hospital Crystal Radio service in July 1984

3. Women's support Sheffield Women Against Pit Closures protesters leave Pond Street for Barnsley on May 12, 1984

4. Miners' children Children of miners at Sheffield Midland Station before leaving for a trip to Blackpool during the Miners Strike, on October 6 1984