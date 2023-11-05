Pictures show the 13 stunning locations in Sheffield which make you feel like you've travelled back in time

Sheffield is a city rich in history - and there are some places here which make you feel like you have stepped back into that very past.

The city grew in Victorian times on the back of its industrial might, as the steel industry became established, leaving a footprint that is still present if you know where to look.

And there was plenty of history here before those industrial days, in a city once home to a medieval castle.

We have looked through the pictures to find those areas of the city that, at first glance, will make you think you've slipped into Tudor, Georgian, Victorian, or even Edwardian times.

Those features range all the way from cobbled streets to stunning historic architecture.

Some of those are hidden away in the city centre, while some are out in the city's suburbs.

But all possess a special historic flavour, and their pictures can be seen below.

1 . A different time Our gallery shows 13 locations in Sheffield which make you feel like you've travelled back in time Photo Sales

2 . Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet A craftsman is pictured grinding a blade at Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet, near Abbeydale Road, Sheffield. Both the buildings and the activities carried out there take visitors back to an earlier industrial age. Picture: Andrew Roe, National World Photo Sales

3 . Paradise Square Paradise Square, in Sheffield City Centre, dating back to Georgian times, is made up of buildings dating back hundreds of years, and retains many cobbles in the streets. Only the parked cars serve to remind you that it's still the 21st century. Picture: Dean Atkins, National World Photo Sales

4 . Bishop's House Built in 1554, Bishop's House stands at the entrance to Meersbrook Park, Sheffield. Standing outside, or inside visiting, it is is easy to imagine yourself in Tudor Sheffield. Picture: Brian Eyre, National World Photo Sales