13 stunning Sheffield locations that make you feel like you’ve travelled back in time
Sheffield is a city rich in history - and there are some places here which make you feel like you have stepped back into that very past.
The city grew in Victorian times on the back of its industrial might, as the steel industry became established, leaving a footprint that is still present if you know where to look.
And there was plenty of history here before those industrial days, in a city once home to a medieval castle.
We have looked through the pictures to find those areas of the city that, at first glance, will make you think you've slipped into Tudor, Georgian, Victorian, or even Edwardian times.
Those features range all the way from cobbled streets to stunning historic architecture.
Some of those are hidden away in the city centre, while some are out in the city's suburbs.
But all possess a special historic flavour, and their pictures can be seen below.