1. Tommy Ward's elephant

The famous Lizzie, a former circus elephant who was employed during World War One to haul heavy loads of steel and machinery through the streets of Sheffield. She worked for scrap merchant Thomas Ward Ltd based at Albion Works on Savile Street in Attercliffe. The company supplied 1,000 tons of recycled metal every day to steel firms for the war effort. Ward’s own horses went off to war, so "Tommy Ward's elephant" and camels became a familiar sight. Lizzie's legend and this pose inspired the Herd of Sheffield design.

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers