13 pictures looking back at shopping days at Sheffield's Crystal Peaks in the 1990s

Maybe you shopped at Toymaster or Iceland, or remember the waterfall and river? If so you’ll love this trip down memory lane with these pictures from Crystal Peaks shopping centre in the 1990s.
Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

The shopping centre opened 35 years ago in June 1988 – and to mark the occasion, Olympic ski jumper Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards performed a stunt on wires from the top of the atrium above the escalators.

Sheffield's first ten-screen cinema, a UCI, was also part of the Crystal Peaks complex, although this closed in 2003 due to competition from newer, larger cinemas in the city.

How many of these old shops do you remember?

Craig and Diane Oldham celebrate winning the January Sails competition in 1997

1. Winners

Craig and Diane Oldham celebrate winning the January Sails competition in 1997 Photo: submitted

Who can you spot in these retro snaps taken at Crystal Peaks shopping centre in the 1990s?

2. Who can you spot in these retro snaps taken at Crystal Peaks shopping centre in the 1990s?

Who can you spot in these retro snaps taken at Crystal Peaks shopping centre in the 1990s? Photo: Barry Richardson

Pictured at Toymaster Toy in 1997 where Elizabeth Watkins age 8 from Beighton received tickets for four to go on a Weekend to Paris on Euro Star. Elizabeth won the national colouring competition to colour in a picture of Thomas the Tank Engine. Seen is Sir Topham Hatt the Fat Controller who presented the prize with Shop manager Jeanette Saville. also seen is Elizabeth's brother Lloyd age 5.

3. Toymaster

Pictured at Toymaster Toy in 1997 where Elizabeth Watkins age 8 from Beighton received tickets for four to go on a Weekend to Paris on Euro Star. Elizabeth won the national colouring competition to colour in a picture of Thomas the Tank Engine. Seen is Sir Topham Hatt the Fat Controller who presented the prize with Shop manager Jeanette Saville. also seen is Elizabeth's brother Lloyd age 5. Photo: Mike Waistell

Crystal Peaks managed upped the lottery jackpot by £5,000 every Sunday back in 1997

4. Upping the steaks

Crystal Peaks managed upped the lottery jackpot by £5,000 every Sunday back in 1997 Photo: other

