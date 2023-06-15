12 pictures to remind you of childhood trips to famous Sheffield sweet shops from back in the day
When you were little, did you enjoy going into a proper sweet shop with big jars filled with all sorts of goodies?
By Julia Armstrong
Published 15th Jun 2023, 07:57 BST
Or your nannan took you to the Sheaf Market to Granelli’s stall, where you eyed up the flying saucers filled with sherbet that made you cough, fruit salads, pineapple chunks, toffees, boiled sweets, chocolate limes, cola cubes, midget gems… But then again, maybe Woolie’s pick-n-mix was more your style.
Nowadays spice is something different, of course, and sweets mainly come from the supermarket. Granelli’s is still going, though, and there are some lovely posh chocolate emporiums. Here’s some sweet shop memories for you.
