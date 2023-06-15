News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police

12 pictures to remind you of childhood trips to famous Sheffield sweet shops from back in the day

When you were little, did you enjoy going into a proper sweet shop with big jars filled with all sorts of goodies?
By Julia Armstrong
Published 15th Jun 2023, 07:57 BST

Or your nannan took you to the Sheaf Market to Granelli’s stall, where you eyed up the flying saucers filled with sherbet that made you cough, fruit salads, pineapple chunks, toffees, boiled sweets, chocolate limes, cola cubes, midget gems… But then again, maybe Woolie’s pick-n-mix was more your style.

Nowadays spice is something different, of course, and sweets mainly come from the supermarket. Granelli’s is still going, though, and there are some lovely posh chocolate emporiums. Here’s some sweet shop memories for you.

Granelli's famous sweet shop in Broad Street, Sheffield with owner Rosita Granelli-Hunt in the doorway

1. Spice up your life

Granelli's famous sweet shop in Broad Street, Sheffield with owner Rosita Granelli-Hunt in the doorway Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
A row of shops including Collins Confectioners on West Street, Sheffield in January 1960

2. The old West

A row of shops including Collins Confectioners on West Street, Sheffield in January 1960 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Jane Peckett in her brand new sweet shop in Sharrow Vale Road, Sheffield in 2014

3. Sweet starter

Jane Peckett in her brand new sweet shop in Sharrow Vale Road, Sheffield in 2014 Photo: STEVE TAYLOR

Photo Sales
The Granelli's stall in the Sheaf Market, pictured on August 9, 1985. The stall moved to the Moor Market when the Sheaf and Castle Markets closed

4. Sweet success

The Granelli's stall in the Sheaf Market, pictured on August 9, 1985. The stall moved to the Moor Market when the Sheaf and Castle Markets closed Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Sheffield