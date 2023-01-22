News you can trust since 1887
11 pictures you'll only understand if you're from Sheffield including the Megatron and Hole in the Road

We all love Sheffield – but there’s plenty of things that don’t make a blind bit of sense to those from not round these parts.

By Lee Peace
2 minutes ago

Here are 11 photos of people, places and things you’ll only understand if you’re from the Steel City.

1. Things you'll only understand if you're from Sheffield.

11 things you will only get if you are from the Steel CIty.

Photo: submit

2. Orchard Square people

As a child, you spent most of your life waiting for these two to put in an appearance in Orchard Square.

Photo: JPI Media

3. Henderson's relish

Hendo's has been a breakfast, dinner, tea, staple for many of us since 1885.

Photo: JPI media

4. The 1pm signal

The signal dates back to at least 1874 and was used as a way of communicating with Greenwich to ensure watches being sold were at the correct time.

Photo: JPI Media

Sheffield