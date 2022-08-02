John Parrot became Snooker World Champion at the Crucible, while the Gulf War ended.
Princess Diana paid a visit to Cutler's Hall in the city in 1991.
Here’s 11 pictures to take you back to that year.
Not a Harry Potter convention , but a A "Square Day" was held at Tapton School, Sheffield, 20th March 1991, when 6th form pupils dressed as "squares" as part of the school's charity week events
Iconic photo of the entrance to Sheaf Market in 1991
Do you remember the department stores in the Haymarket
Lady Diana visits Sheffield in 1991
Sheffield Wednesday win Rumbelows Cup Final against Manchester United
World Student Games, Don Valley Stadium, Sheffield 1991
SHEFFIELD - MAY 1991: John Parrott of England poses with the trophy after winning the World Snooker Championship held in May 1991 at The Crucible Theatre, in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Howard Boylan/Getty Images)
Former Jordanthorpe School pupil becomes the first Brit in space
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Sipa/Shutterstock (185393b)
Helen Sharman, Britains first cosmonaut
HELEN SHARMAN (BRITAIN'S FIRST COSMONAUT) AT THE BAIKONUR SPACE PORT IN KAZAKHSTAN, RUSSIA - 1991
Dave Richards and Ron Atkinson after Sheffield Wednesday won the League Cup in 1991