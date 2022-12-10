We have raided our archives to dig out these festive pictures from the city’s last – with some going back over a century.
The images reveal how the city has changed, and illustrate the traditions we have held dear through the decades.
1. Santa, Batman and Robin
Father Christmas with Batman and Robin at Sunwin House, Sheffield
Photo: Submitted
2. Festive hunt
The Sheffield Harriers, circa 1900-1905 outside the Stanhope Arms at Dunford Bridge. This pub hosted the hunt’s Christmas and New Year Dinner before their hunting in the Dunford and Thurlstone Moors area over the festive period each year at the beginning of the 20th century
Photo: michael hardy
3. Archive Sheffield Christmas pictures going back to the 1930s
Photo: Julia Armstrong
4. Christmas at Walsh's Department Store
Toy Department staff preparing for Christmas at Walsh's Department Store, Sheffield in 1939. The picture was taken just before the Sheffield Blitz which demolished Walsh's.
Photo: Submitted