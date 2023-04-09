Sheffield in the 1990s was a massive draw for clubbing fans.
Big venues like Gatecrasher, later to become the Republic, drew people into the city from around the country and even abroad. The huge number of club nights such as Rise, Brighton Beach, NY Sushi and Hot Pants took over venues such as the Leadmill and Sheffield City Hall Ballroom and student union spaces.
Which club nights did you and your mates head to?
1. Fun factory
Opening night at the Music Factory, London Road, Sheffield on May 15, 1994. This building has famously been home to many clubs over the years, including the Locarno, the Palais, Bed... Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Popular pub
Christine and Roy Hutchinson pictured at The Stonehouse, which was a really popular pub on big Sheffield city centre nights out Photo: Roger Nadal
3. Beach party
A girls night out at Brighton Beach in Sheffield City Hall were, from left, Jo, Sarah, Mandy and Jill Photo: ©Jon Enoch
4. On the dancefloor
Busting some moves at Brighton Beach is Chris Photo: ©Jon Enoch