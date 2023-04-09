News you can trust since 1887
10 pictures to remind you of Sheffield's clubbing scene in the 90s

Sheffield in the 1990s was a massive draw for clubbing fans.

By Lee Peace
Published 9th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Big venues like Gatecrasher, later to become the Republic, drew people into the city from around the country and even abroad. The huge number of club nights such as Rise, Brighton Beach, NY Sushi and Hot Pants took over venues such as the Leadmill and Sheffield City Hall Ballroom and student union spaces.

Which club nights did you and your mates head to?

1. Fun factory

Opening night at the Music Factory, London Road, Sheffield on May 15, 1994. This building has famously been home to many clubs over the years, including the Locarno, the Palais, Bed... Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
2. Popular pub

Christine and Roy Hutchinson pictured at The Stonehouse, which was a really popular pub on big Sheffield city centre nights out Photo: Roger Nadal

Photo Sales
3. Beach party

A girls night out at Brighton Beach in Sheffield City Hall were, from left, Jo, Sarah, Mandy and Jill Photo: ©Jon Enoch

Photo Sales
4. On the dancefloor

Busting some moves at Brighton Beach is Chris Photo: ©Jon Enoch

Photo Sales
