The scene at The Wicker on June 26, 2007

10 pictures to remind us how badly Sheffield has been flooded over the years

Sheffield has been hit by devastating floods over the years – everyone remembers the chaos that hit the city and other areas in June 2007.

By Julia Armstrong
Monday, 27th September 2021, 4:39 pm

Floods like the ones we saw in 2007 and 2009 claim lives and ruin homes and businesses, causing devastation that can affect victims for years afterwards.

However, the city’s major flooding disaster took place on the night of March 11, 1864 when Dale Dyke Dam broke, sending a wall of water through the Loxley and Don Valleys and on towards the city centre and as far as Rotherham. Around 240 people died and hundreds of buildings were destroyed.

1. Waters rising

The flooded Nursery Street in Sheffield city centre on June 26, 2007

Photo: Roger Nadal

2. No way through

A car on The Wicker in June 2007

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3. View from above

A view of The Wicker in June 2007 from a helicopter

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Scary journey

Flooding outside Gripple's Savile Street premises in 2007

Photo: Submitted

