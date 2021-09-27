10 pictures to remind us how badly Sheffield has been flooded over the years

Floods like the ones we saw in 2007 and 2009 claim lives and ruin homes and businesses, causing devastation that can affect victims for years afterwards.

However, the city’s major flooding disaster took place on the night of March 11, 1864 when Dale Dyke Dam broke, sending a wall of water through the Loxley and Don Valleys and on towards the city centre and as far as Rotherham. Around 240 people died and hundreds of buildings were destroyed.

1. Waters rising The flooded Nursery Street in Sheffield city centre on June 26, 2007

2. No way through A car on The Wicker in June 2007

3. View from above A view of The Wicker in June 2007 from a helicopter

4. Scary journey Flooding outside Gripple's Savile Street premises in 2007