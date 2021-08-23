10 pictures that capture cycling in Sheffield down the years - from the Victorian age to the modern era

This week’s theme is Pedal Power and our friends at Sheffield City Archives have got in gear to find pictures showing how Sheffield cycles in style.

The photographs include one of Sharrow Cycling Club dating back to the 1890s and another of city Olympic gold medalist Sebastian Coe in 1982, two years after his triumph in Moscow.

Take a look at how styles have changed but the aim remains the same – keep fit and stay on track!

1. Seb Coe Sebastian Coe, front, leading off a bike ride in Sheffield in 1982.

2. Sharrow Cycling Club Members of Sharrow Cycling Club outside their headquarters at the old Pomona Hotel, Ecclesall Road in the 1890s.

3. Bicycle ambulance This bicycle ambulance was photographed outside Sheffield Town Hall in the city centre in 2013.

4. Playtime This is playtime at Denby Street Nursery, Highfield, in 2004, where pedal power comes on three wheels.