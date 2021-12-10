At the ultimate Christmas Party 2002 at Ponds Forge, are, left to right, Lorna McNeill, Annette Lee, Donna Roberts, Harry Brown, Sarah Wright, Jane Hutchins and Melanie Wilson. 20 December 2002
10 pictures of people on Christmas nights out in Sheffield - can you spot yourself?

Ah, remember those happy days when all you had to worry about on a Christmas night out was what you were going to wear?

By Julia Armstrong
Friday, 10th December 2021, 9:06 am

When you headed out on the West Street bar crawl in Sheffield and your only fears were about if you could get in anywhere, not whether everyone had done their lateral flows or sorted out their Covid passports?

Here’s a look back to those happy times in the hope they’ll be back again soon.

1. Goinig grey

Students queuing at Bar One, Glossop Road, Sheffield for the annual Christmas party

Photo: Stuart Hastings

2. Game on

Students queuing at Bar One, Glossop Road, Sheffield for the annual Christmas party.

Photo: Stuart Hastings

3. Black tie affair

The Neurocare Jingle Bell Rock Christmas Party at St Pauls Hotel, Sheffield. From left are Lisa Cooper, Jack Over and Katie Wright

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

4. Blades fans

Sheffield United players including Nick Montgomery, right, sign autographs for fans before going into the Christmas party at Bramall Lane on December 18, 2005

Photo: Roger Nadal

