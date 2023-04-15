10 pictures of lost Sheffield buildings - including the Corn Exchange and Tinsley Towers

Any major city like Sheffield is bound to see major changes over the years – whether that be for better or for worse.
Here are just a few of those lost landmarks on photos supplied by the Picture Sheffield archive. How many do you remember?
1. Hole in the Road
An elevated view of Castle Square and the Hole in the Road looking towards Walsh's Department Store, High Street. Pictured in the 1970s, it had gone by 1994. Ref no: y02951 Photo: Picture Sheffield
2. Kelvin Flats
Kelvin Flats, Infirmary Road, pictured in May 1972. They were demolished in 1995. Ref no: s32997 Photo: Picture Sheffield
3. Sheaf Valley Baths
Interior of Sheaf Valley Swimming Baths, Harmer Lane. The picture was taken on August 13, 1985 and the building was demolished in 1991. Ref no: s21912 Photo: Picture Sheffield
4. Castle Market
Castle Market, Haymarket, which was demolished in 2015. Ref no: s00299 Photo: Picture Sheffield