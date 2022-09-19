We’ve trawled through photo archives to find 10 well known Sheffield buildings the city has lost.

These pictures, from Sheffield Archives, show just a few of the buildings that have disappeared, including the Sheffield Town Hall Egg Box, Kelvin Flats and blocks at Norfolk Park and Hyde Park.

Many images are for sale on the archives website at Picture Sheffield (picturesheffield.com) – search using the reference number in the caption.

1. Stadium change The demolition of Leppings Lane Stand at the Sheffield Wednesday FC Hillsborough Football Ground, pictured on July 23, 1965. Ref no: s28974 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2. Going, going... Demolition of Talbot (left) and Cliffe Blocks, Kenninghall Mount, Park Grange Road, Norfolk Park, Sheffield on April 29, 2001. Ref no: v01565 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3. Kelvin closure Sheffield's notorious Kelvin Flats in Upperthorpe being demolished in 1995. Ref no: t03938 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

4. Hyde away Demolition of one block of Hyde Park Flats, Sheffield, showing St John's Church, in September 1991 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales