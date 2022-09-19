10 landmark Sheffield buildings lost over the years - including the Egg Box and Kelvin Flats
Sheffield’s landscape has certainly changed over the years.
By Julia Armstrong
Monday, 19th September 2022, 11:04 am
We’ve trawled through photo archives to find 10 well known Sheffield buildings the city has lost.
These pictures, from Sheffield Archives, show just a few of the buildings that have disappeared, including the Sheffield Town Hall Egg Box, Kelvin Flats and blocks at Norfolk Park and Hyde Park.
Many images are for sale on the archives website at Picture Sheffield (picturesheffield.com) – search using the reference number in the caption.
