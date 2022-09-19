News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield has lost a number of landmark buildings over the years

10 landmark Sheffield buildings lost over the years - including the Egg Box and Kelvin Flats

Sheffield’s landscape has certainly changed over the years.

By Julia Armstrong
Monday, 19th September 2022, 11:04 am

We’ve trawled through photo archives to find 10 well known Sheffield buildings the city has lost.

These pictures, from Sheffield Archives, show just a few of the buildings that have disappeared, including the Sheffield Town Hall Egg Box, Kelvin Flats and blocks at Norfolk Park and Hyde Park.

Many images are for sale on the archives website at Picture Sheffield (picturesheffield.com) – search using the reference number in the caption.

1. Stadium change

The demolition of Leppings Lane Stand at the Sheffield Wednesday FC Hillsborough Football Ground, pictured on July 23, 1965. Ref no: s28974

Photo: Picture Sheffield

2. Going, going...

Demolition of Talbot (left) and Cliffe Blocks, Kenninghall Mount, Park Grange Road, Norfolk Park, Sheffield on April 29, 2001. Ref no: v01565

Photo: Picture Sheffield

3. Kelvin closure

Sheffield's notorious Kelvin Flats in Upperthorpe being demolished in 1995. Ref no: t03938

Photo: Picture Sheffield

4. Hyde away

Demolition of one block of Hyde Park Flats, Sheffield, showing St John's Church, in September 1991

Photo: Picture Sheffield

