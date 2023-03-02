World Book Day is now an established part of the school calendar and these pictures show South Yorkshire children dressing up as their favourite characters.
This year’s event, which takes place today, is the 26th anniversary of the fun day which encourages children to read more.
Schools will be full of mini Harry Potters, Where’s Wallys, Roald Dahl and David Walliams favourites.
What’s the best costume you’ve made for your children?
1. High school fun
Sheffield High Junior School celebrated World Book Day 2009 by taking part in a Readathon and holding a book fair at the Broomhill school, as well as dressing up as their favourite book character
Photo: Helen Thorneloe
2. New chapters
Pupils of Park Primary School, Doncaster, from left, Gareth Hunter, aged nine, Ashley De-Viell, aged eight, Roxanne Jones and Rebecca Green, both aged nine, choose a book to read on World Book Day 2000
Photo: Steve Taylor
3. Bedtime story
Marie Shaw from Shortbrook Primary School, Westfield, Sheffield getting in some bedtime reading with pupils Courtnay Lee and Adrianne Boulton on World Book Day in March 2002
Photo: Dean Atkins
4. Book boy
Park Primary School, Doncaster pupil Ashley De-Viell, aged eight, on World Book Day 2000
Photo: Steve Taylor