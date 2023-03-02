News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

World Book Day: 15 retro pictures of youngsters in fancy dress across South Yorkshire schools

World Book Day is now an established part of the school calendar and these pictures show South Yorkshire children dressing up as their favourite characters.

By Lee Peace
8 minutes ago

This year’s event, which takes place today, is the 26th anniversary of the fun day which encourages children to read more.

Schools will be full of mini Harry Potters, Where’s Wallys, Roald Dahl and David Walliams favourites.

What’s the best costume you’ve made for your children?

Read this: Celebration of life of Sheffield champion race walker and Irish music lover

1. High school fun

Sheffield High Junior School celebrated World Book Day 2009 by taking part in a Readathon and holding a book fair at the Broomhill school, as well as dressing up as their favourite book character

Photo: Helen Thorneloe

Photo Sales

2. New chapters

Pupils of Park Primary School, Doncaster, from left, Gareth Hunter, aged nine, Ashley De-Viell, aged eight, Roxanne Jones and Rebecca Green, both aged nine, choose a book to read on World Book Day 2000

Photo: Steve Taylor

Photo Sales

3. Bedtime story

Marie Shaw from Shortbrook Primary School, Westfield, Sheffield getting in some bedtime reading with pupils Courtnay Lee and Adrianne Boulton on World Book Day in March 2002

Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales

4. Book boy

Park Primary School, Doncaster pupil Ashley De-Viell, aged eight, on World Book Day 2000

Photo: Steve Taylor

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
South YorkshireSheffieldDavid Walliams