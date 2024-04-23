Wentworth Woodhouse calls on 100 Big House Heroes to raise £100,000

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Big House Heroes campaign is the latest major fundraising bid to be launched by the charity regenerating the dilapidated stately home known to Rotherham folk as ‘The Big House’.

Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust is searching for 100 fundraisers to go above and beyond, and raise £1,000 each by November.

Heroes can choose any type of fundraising mission - from staging a fun-filled event to undertaking a physical challenge - and community groups and businesses can also sign up to become a Big House Hero and raise money together.

LtoR: Firewalker Carole Foster, milliner Sherry Richardson, PR Jo Davison, glass artist Pam Goodison

The £100,000 raised will be used for much-needed essentials - from a £400 museum-standard vacuum cleaner for the Housekeeping team to new wheelbarrows for the gardeners - and will go towards daily running costs. Each day, £200 is needed just to keep the mansion’s lights on and it costs £160 to heat the State Rooms.

It will also boost funds for educational projects, community activities and wellbeing programmes for local people.

Since taking on the site in 2017, in addition to its massive restoration task the trust is transforming the Grade I listed home of the Marquesses of Rockingham and the Earls Fitzwilliam into a huge community asset for the people of South Yorkshire.

It has opened up the house and gardens to bring art and culture to people of all ages, abilities, ethnicities and economic standing.

The trust’s Fundraising Manager Carole Foster said: “Everyone who raises money for us or makes a donation, no matter how small, is so important to us.”

“But as everything about Wentworth Woodhouse is on a huge scale, we’ve come up with a big new challenge to boost our funds.

“By joining our Big House Heroes people will be helping to regenerate Wentworth Woodhouse as a cultural centre with community at its heart, supporting their local community and above all, having fun.”

Already signed up is Darfield hat designer Sherry Richardson, who will be passing on her skills at a Wentworth Woodhouse workshop in June. Attendees will learn how to make their own fascinators.

Pam Goodison, a glass artist from Stocksbridge, is also using her artistic talent to be a Big House Hero. She will be running workshops at the house on July 26 and in October.

Todwick’s bridal and prom specialist House of Rose Bespoke is planning a fashion show in the Marble Saloon on September 16.

Rotherham PR consultant Jo Davison will be donning her pinny to cook up three-course Yorkshire Sunday lunch parties in people’s homes and Nordic Walking specialist Tracy Hall will running 'learn to Nordic walk' sessions in the gardens and estate.

Carole Foster is confident she will reach her target of 100 heroes. “£1,000 is a lot to raise, but it doesn’t need to be hard work,” she said. “It can be fun and a great way of bringing friends and colleagues together. Our in-house team is on-hand to give support, ideas and fundraising packs.

“Wentworth Woodhouse belongs to us all; come and play your part in its success.”