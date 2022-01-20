Watch this video to see inside Sheffield's legendary Redgates Toy shop down the years

Everyone’s favourite Sheffield toy store, the much-missed Redgates, features in our new nostalgic pictures video.

By Julia Armstrong
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 11:36 am

Edwin Redgate founded the store in Fargate in 1857, selling sewing machines and fur.

An idea to make pram covers from some dodgy fur in 1890 led to stocking prams, then wheeled toys.

In 1918, Edwin’s grandson, George, visited the Manchester Toy Fair and decided the business would become a fully-fledged toy shop.

In 1925 Redgates moved to Moorhead but it was bombed in the Sheffield Blitz and had to relocate to Ecclesall Road.

A move back to Moorhead in 1954 was followed by relocation to Furnival Gate in 1968.

After 129 years as a family concern, the store was sold to UK chain Zodiac Toys in 1986. Two years later, Zodiac closed it.

Television presenter Leslie Crowther pictured at Redgates store, Sheffield, surrounded by a crowd of smiling youngsters, November 22, 1975

Redgates is so beloved by Sheffielders that a plaque marking where it stood has been placed on the new shops at the top of the Moor.

Redgates Toy Shop, Sheffield, pictured on December 4, 1954
The opening of the new Redgates toy shop in Sheffield by the Lord Mayor, May 8, 1968
