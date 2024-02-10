3 . Matlock Bath's Lovers Walk

Things to do in the Peak District for couples don’t get more romantic than an amble along the endearingly named Lovers’ Walks in Matlock Bath. The footpaths follow the river before meandering through woodland and climbing up and over the cliffs. People often ask ‘How long is Lovers’ Walk in Matlock Bath?’. Well, they’re not that long! The paths are approximately 0.75 miles in total, and are reached by bridge across the river. On the opposite bank is Derwent Gardens, a park with water gardens, grottoes and alcoves. The gardens are a good vantage point for watching the Matlock Bath Illuminations in September and October. If you want to try a walk while you’re in Matlock Bath, head for Giddy Edge, truly one of the scariest footpaths you’ll find in England. Photo: Lauren Maltas