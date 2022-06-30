Eight years ago the city turned yellow for the incredible event, which saw top cyclists battle it out on streets from Bradfield to Wincobank, before finishing in front of Forgemasters.
Fans turned out in their thousands too. Take a ride down memory lane with these photos.
1. Steep
Riders battle it out on Jenkin Road, Wincobank - one of Sheffield's steepest.
Photo: .
2. Bradfield
Crowds poured into Bradfield to watch the riders suffer on its famous hills.
Photo: .
3. Alps
It was a bit like the Alps the way people got into it.
Photo: .
4. Forgemasters
Steel company Forgemasters provided a very Sheffield backdrop to the finish line in Attercliffe.
Photo: .