Vincenzo Nibali wins the stage in Sheffield on July 6 2014.

Tour de France: Pictures from when Sheffield went crazy for the big bike race

This year’s Tour de France is underway, so what better excuse is there to remember when the world’s most famous bike race came to Sheffield?

By David Walsh
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 10:13 pm

Eight years ago the city turned yellow for the incredible event, which saw top cyclists battle it out on streets from Bradfield to Wincobank, before finishing in front of Forgemasters.

Fans turned out in their thousands too. Take a ride down memory lane with these photos.

1. Steep

Riders battle it out on Jenkin Road, Wincobank - one of Sheffield's steepest.

2. Bradfield

Crowds poured into Bradfield to watch the riders suffer on its famous hills.

3. Alps

It was a bit like the Alps the way people got into it.

4. Forgemasters

Steel company Forgemasters provided a very Sheffield backdrop to the finish line in Attercliffe.

