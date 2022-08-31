This year’s Yorkshire Fossil Festival in Scarborough has a spectacular new look and host

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Cousins, the Rock Showman, at Scarborough Spa’s Sun Court which will be the base for this year's Yorkshire Fossil Festival

Steve will be hosting the Festival at Scarborough’s Spa from Friday Septembr 16 to Sunday September 18, with two Rock Showman Booths – lustrated mobile venues housing a range of educational and entertainment activities – in the Sun Court.

He will by joined by circus duo the Witty Look Show, who will perform in the Sun Court at 2pm on Saturday and Sunday and present short performances outside the Spa beforehand.

A multi-award-winning international circus duo from Japan, their show is full of acrobatics, juggling, trickery and genuine laugh-out-loud comedy. Their Scarborough performance will be their only Yorkshire Coast appearance this year.

The Rock Showman’s performing circus team Let's Circus will be Chalking with Dinosaurs along the seafront on Saturday and Sunday with a strongman-dinosaur pulling a vintage pony cart, accompanied by two paleontologists who will help the public hunt for dinosaur footprints and work out what made them.

Steve Cousins said “I'm so excited about this year’s festival! Centred in the Sun Court at the historic Spa, it will combine Scarborough’s two fantastic heritages of live entertainment and geological discovery.

“It’s going to be a great programme – fossils, circus, science lectures, dinosaur footprint walks – there’s even going to be life-sized dinosaurs.”

The Yorkshire Fossil Festival, based around Scarborough’s Spa, will also feature displays and activities from local and national museums, universities and businesses, including the Oxford University Museum of Natural History; the Dinosaur Isle Museum, Isle of Wight; the Geologists’ Association; Whitby Museum; the Yorkshire Geological Society; Natural Wonders, Whitby; and Scarborough’s Hidden Horizons, based at Scarborough’s Fossil Shop.