Christmas scenes in Sheffield from over the years
The magic of Sheffield's Christmas lights, switch-on celebrations and legendary Redgates toy store in years gone by

Now that Sheffield’s 2022 Christmas lights have officially been turned on, we have delved into our picture archives to take a look at the incredible festive displays the city has enjoyed over the years.

By Sarah Marshall
37 minutes ago
Updated 26th Nov 2022, 5:59pm

If you scroll through this set of pictures, dating back as far as the 1960s, you will see Sheffielders turning out for light switch-on celebrations and festive illuminations; queuing up to meet Father Christmas and searching through the incredible array of toys on offer at Sheffield’s legendary Redgates store.

You will also see large crowds congregating in a sparkling Barker’s Pool as they wait for the Christmas lights to be turned on; people stopping to take in the wonder of the Goodwin Fountain in its festive finery and postal workers hard at work as they sort all of the Christmas post being sent to people living acros the city.

1. Goodwin Fountain

The Goodwin Fountain in its festive finery in the 1960s

2. Bustling city centre

A truly sparkling and busy scene in this 1960s shot of Sheffield at Christmas.

3. A sparkling Moor

The Moor sparkles and shines with this festive display from years gone by.

4. Remember The Teletubbies?

Children's TV favourites The Teletubbies switched on the lights in 2007.

Sheffield