The magic of Sheffield's Christmas lights, switch-on celebrations and legendary Redgates toy store in years gone by

If you scroll through this set of pictures, dating back as far as the 1960s, you will see Sheffielders turning out for light switch-on celebrations and festive illuminations; queuing up to meet Father Christmas and searching through the incredible array of toys on offer at Sheffield’s legendary Redgates store.

You will also see large crowds congregating in a sparkling Barker’s Pool as they wait for the Christmas lights to be turned on; people stopping to take in the wonder of the Goodwin Fountain in its festive finery and postal workers hard at work as they sort all of the Christmas post being sent to people living acros the city.