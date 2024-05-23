Tensions run high over proposal to change name of miners’ welfare hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tensions are running high as around 30 residents attended a parish council meeting to object to plans to change the name of a village’s Miners’ Welfare Hall.

Emotional residents spoke out during the meeting of Great Houghton Parish Council yesterday (May 22), and asked councillors to re-consider a proposal to add the name of a late councillor to the village’s Miners’ Welfare Hall.

Councillor Dorothy Higginbottom MBE served on Barnsley Council for more than 16 years, and almost 55 years on Great Houghton Parish Council.

She died aged 80 in 2022, and borough councillor Ashley Peace suggested that the parish council ‘consider renaming the Welfare Hall’ in her memory.

Residents object to changing the name of the Great Houghton Miners' Welfare Hall.

Her daughter, Dorothy Coates, chair of the parish council, told residents at the meeting that their views will be considered before a decision is made.

Minutes from the parish council meeting on November 29 2023 state that it had been ‘agreed, subject to appropriate approvals/support being obtained’ that the Welfare Hall would be renamed ‘in memory of Cllr Dorothy Higgingbottom who worked tirelessly for and in the community for over 60 years’.

John Foster, a former parish councillor for Great Houghton, told the meeting: “We’re all either miners, sons of miners, we have links with the mining community and we feel passionate about it.

Mr Foster added that the hall had been gifted to the parish council by the miners of the village when they could no longer support it, and was used as a soup kitchen during strikes 40 years ago, and in 1926.

“It’s not about you, it’s about miners,” he added during the meeting.

“We’re having to fight for something that belongs to us.

“I want you all to have a total rethink. The people that have attended here tonight have honestly filled my heart with pride, because I genuinely thought I was a lone voice”.

Another resident added that “nobody is disrespecting” councillor Higginbottom, and suggested that a flower garden or other memorial may be more appropriate.

Another added: “My dad did 42 years down pit. He died of pneumoconiosis.

“My granddad did, my great-granddad did. Where’s their names, who gave their lives for it?”

Another resident said: “I was on the parish council with your mum, and I’ve got the utmost respect [for her], but I want to ask, seriously consider this. We just don’t want it.”

However, a statement on the parish council’s Facebook page said that the ‘Great Houghton Miners Welfare’ name will remain – and it was never suggested that it should be removed.

The statement added that following the suggestion from councillor Peace, the parish council voted and agreed to add an ‘additional tribute to Dorothy Higginbottom MBE, in recognition of the outstanding life-long work that had been devoted’.

Councillor Coates told the meeting: “Please don’t presume that we don’t care about the miners.

“There’s nobody more dedicated to the miners than me.

“We have listened. The biggest thing I’ve taken away is the passion that you’ve got for it. It will be considered.”

Councillor Ashley Peace added: “Having known Dorothy as long as I did know her….she definitely wouldn’t seek the recognition.

“The point that I brought to the meeting was to do something in recognition for…everything she’s done.

“Do I think a bench is enough? No. It can be a token gesture. What else can we look at, is the name change an option?

“If we look at…the feasibility and whether or not that can be done, it’s my understanding that has yet to be done.

“I’m not going to underplay Dorothy’s achievements, I for one am proud to have known her and followed her on to Barnsley Council.

“This gives an opportunity to listen, the parish council has listened.