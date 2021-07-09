Take a look - did we picture you having a great time at a past Peak District Y Not Festival?
Lots of music festivals, including the mighty Glastonbury, have had to cancel again this year, and the Y Not Festival is no exception.
Friday, 9th July 2021, 12:31 pm
The festival, which takes place at Pikehall, near Matlock in the Derbyhire Dales, was founded in 2005. It is now well established as a favourite small festival.
This year’s event has now been postponed to July 28-31, 2022, so here’s some memories of past years to enjoy from our photo archives. Roll on next year! Website: ynotfestival.com
