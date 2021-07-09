Y Not Festival 2014 - Ashbourne lasses Fran Carvey, Jess Shearar, Lizzie Scattergood-Farmer, Georgia Roberts and Millie Ward jumping for joy

Take a look - did we picture you having a great time at a past Peak District Y Not Festival?

Lots of music festivals, including the mighty Glastonbury, have had to cancel again this year, and the Y Not Festival is no exception.

By Julia Armstrong
Friday, 9th July 2021, 12:31 pm

The festival, which takes place at Pikehall, near Matlock in the Derbyhire Dales, was founded in 2005. It is now well established as a favourite small festival.

This year’s event has now been postponed to July 28-31, 2022, so here’s some memories of past years to enjoy from our photo archives. Roll on next year! Website: ynotfestival.com

1. Stage view

Crowds cheering on the music at the Y Not Festival

Photo: JPI

2. Golden glow

Revellers enjoying the music and the unset at the Y Not Festival 2018

Photo: Other

3. Bit of a wait

First day queues at the festival

Photo: jason chadwick

4. Opening time

Fans entering the arena area after gates opened on the first day of the festival

Photo: Jason Chadwick

