3 . Frog in the throat...

The Frog and Parrot on Division Street, Sheffield once had a real parrot on the bar but it was more famous for brewing the strongest beer in the world. Roger and Out, which had a scarily high 16.9% ABV, made the Guinness Book of World Records. It was sold in thirds of a pint and you could get a certificate for trying it, which became a favourite rite of passage for 1980s students. Manager Dex Midgley is seen with a bottle of Roger and Out beer when it returned to the pub in 2002 Photo: Mike Waistell (Staff)