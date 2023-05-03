News you can trust since 1887
Strange Sheffield pub names and where they come from including the Wapentake, Scarsdale Hundred, Bungalows and Bears

If you take a look around Sheffield there are certainly a lot of pubs with strange sounding names.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 3rd May 2023, 04:45 BST

Here we take a look at a number of pubs in pictures, their histories and the explanations behind some of the names.

Bungalows and Bears, seen here in 2016, is a cool, quirky pub on Division Street with an equally funky name to suit its image. It is housed in the old Central Fire Station, which was built in 1928

1. Bungalows and Bears.

Bungalows and Bears, seen here in 2016, is a cool, quirky pub on Division Street with an equally funky name to suit its image. It is housed in the old Central Fire Station, which was built in 1928 Photo: JPI

There are several theories about the name of Stancill Brewery tap The Closed Shop on Commonside in Walkley, Sheffield. They mainly revolve around the idea that the pub also doubled as a shop in the 19th century. However, the phrase 'closed shop' refers to a workplace where everyone is a trade union member

2. Case closed?

There are several theories about the name of Stancill Brewery tap The Closed Shop on Commonside in Walkley, Sheffield. They mainly revolve around the idea that the pub also doubled as a shop in the 19th century. However, the phrase 'closed shop' refers to a workplace where everyone is a trade union member Photo: Steve Ellis

The Frog and Parrot on Division Street, Sheffield once had a real parrot on the bar but it was more famous for brewing the strongest beer in the world. Roger and Out, which had a scarily high 16.9% ABV, made the Guinness Book of World Records. It was sold in thirds of a pint and you could get a certificate for trying it, which became a favourite rite of passage for 1980s students. Manager Dex Midgley is seen with a bottle of Roger and Out beer when it returned to the pub in 2002

3. Frog in the throat...

The Frog and Parrot on Division Street, Sheffield once had a real parrot on the bar but it was more famous for brewing the strongest beer in the world. Roger and Out, which had a scarily high 16.9% ABV, made the Guinness Book of World Records. It was sold in thirds of a pint and you could get a certificate for trying it, which became a favourite rite of passage for 1980s students. Manager Dex Midgley is seen with a bottle of Roger and Out beer when it returned to the pub in 2002 Photo: Mike Waistell (Staff)

